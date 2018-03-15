18-year-old Morgan Roof, the younger sister of Charleston shooter Dylann Roof, was arrested for weapon and drug possession on school grounds Wednesday (Mar. 14). According to CNN, a school resource officer at A.C. Flora High School in South Carolina was alerted that Roof was carrying marijuana, pepper spray and a knife in her backpack. She was charged for marijuana possession and two counts of weapon possession on school grounds. A judge gave her a $5,000 cash bond, and she will not be able to return to the school. Additionally, Roof posted an eyebrow-raising Snapchat post expressing her discontent with the National Student Walkout, which took place at numerous schools around the country in an effort to call for stricter gun control laws. “Your walking out of the allowed time of 17min, they are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change what tf you think it’s gonna do?” she wrote in the caption of her Snapchat selfie. “I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot we know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway.” A.C. Flora’s principal Susan Childs sent a letter to students, faculty and families explaining incidents that occurred at the school, including Roof’s controversies. “I realize that rumors and the tragic school shootings in Florida are events that can cause anxiety for our students, parents, faculty, and the community,” she wrote. “Be assured that the safety of our students will always be our top priority. We must continue to work together to maintain a safe and positive learning environment.” Morgan’s brother Dylann is responsible for the 2015 shooting death of nine parishioners at Emanuel AME Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., a historically black church. He was sentenced to death last year.

