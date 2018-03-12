Eminem and Kehlani brought “Nowhere Fast” to the stage at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. With a live band and string section in tow, Eminem and Kehlani offered an impassioned performance of the Revival cut.

The performance was largely notable for its introduction, courtesy of fellow Detroit rapper Big Sean — who recalled his mom buying him Em’s debut album The Slim Shady LP from CostCo back in 1999 — and a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida named Alex Moscou, who challenged the American government to change the country’s gun control laws, and invited the audience to join him in the March for Our Lives on March 24.

“We’re tired of hearing politicians send their thoughts and prayers to us, and doing nothing to make the necessary changes to prevent this tragedy from happening again,” Alex expressed. “If those elected to represent won’t do what’s right to keep us safe, we’re going to be too loud for them to ignore.”

For the performance, Eminem also added a gun violence-themed intro to the song, rapping, “Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons/ They love their guns more than our children.” Watch his and Kehlani’s performance above.

This story was first posted to Billboard.