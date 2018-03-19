Like many Americans and anti-gun advocates who spoke out after the deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Eminem is fed up with the NRA. The Detroit lyricist’s “Nowhere Fast” featuring Kehlani dropped along with his Revival album towards the end of last year, but the real Slim Shady decided to vent his frustrations towards the NRA with a new version of the record. Em wastes no time in referencing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in his first breathe as the infectious beat loops.

“Sandy Hook, Stoneman Douglas

Another lone-wolf gunman

Sometimes I don’t know what this

World has come to, it’s blowin’ up

And this whole country is goin’ nuts

And the NRA is in our way”

Em doesn’t stop there. The rap legend continues to explain why “the NRA is in our way” by putting a good portion of the blame on the nation-wide gun club Chuck D once called a “terrorist organization.” He also calls out the gun lobbyists who encourage government officials to vindicate for pro-gun legislation with generous bribes, thus making them look like the real “puppets.”

“They’re responsible for this whole production

They hold the strings to control the puppets

And they threaten to take away donor bucks

So they know the government won’t do nothin’

And no one’s budgin’, gun owners’ clutchin'”

Fans of Marshall Mathers have come to know and love Eminem’s critical outbursts towards social issues. Before Revival dropped, he made waves after ripping into President Donald Trump in his freestyle at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards back in October.

Listen to him go off on the NRA in his extended version of “Nowhere Fast” via TIDAL below.