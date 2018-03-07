For the first time in nearly two decades, hip-hop heads of state, Eric B. and Rakim will return to the stage for a long overdue reunion tour.

After the God-MC Rakim ruffled feathers with tweets condemning the “devolution” of rap, the duo have been a topic of discussion. This led Eric B. and Rakim to take to the same social media platform that got them in hot water to announce their next monumental career move.

In a now-deleted tweet, the group detailed that they will be “#TakingBackTwitter” before unleashing a warning, urging hip-hop fans and artists to “follow (the leader).” The U.S. leg of their historic comeback will begin in April 2018 and invade 17 cities, including Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and of course their hometown, New York City.

With their legendary track “I Ain’t No Joke” being used in the trailer for the second season of Netflix’s superhero series Luke Cage, it is clear that Eric B. and Rakim have created enough timeless tracks to ensure this tour is a successful one. Yet in an interview with Pitchfork, they alluded to the fact that they won’t just be relying on the past to propel them into the future, telling the publication that new music is a “definite possibility.”

The likelihood of a fresh project in combination with the nostalgia and impact that surrounds Eric B. and Rakim certainly gives a feeling that their reemergence is needed in the genre. And if hip-hop is any reflection of Trump’s America, it would be no surprise if rap fans gladly buy a ticket to cast their ballots and vote “Eric B. for President.”