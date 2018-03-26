Eric Belligener Sends Shots At Tory Lanez On “Yikes”

The Tory Lanez and Eric Bellinger bickering continues.

In a series of Tweets during Summer ’17, Bellinger accused Lanez of jacking his style, sound and even flows. “Sample my music, mimic my sound, copy my style… But when it comes to my brand, find your own @torylanez,” Bellinger Tweeted.

After Bellinger’s Tweets hit the ‘Net life went on– until the Toronto artist released his Memories Don’t Die effort earlier this month, where he addressed Bellinger on “Hate to Say,” by rapping:

“I think it’s time we cut the silence by n***as that’s talkin’ violent/Speak of silence and give ‘em coffins and violins playin’/R&B n****s with Sisqó haircuts, wildin’ and stylin’/They dissin’, guess they just tryna go viral, I feel ‘em/This your favorite song, this gonna be your favorite song/Except when I say it, it’s really the people’s favorite song/You did a vid dissin’ to flex the i8/I could’ve flexed a ‘Rari or Wraith, but n***a, I ain’t/Instead, I bought my house the other day, I’m flexed in the pain,” raps Lanez

Today (Mar. 26), the West Coast singer struck back by releasing this diss track dubbed, “Yikes.” Here, the “Valet” singer waste no time getting to the issue at hand.

“What kinda nigga is proud to copy another man/First time you stole my shit I never mind it wasn’t stressin’/Second time you did it ok now this needs addressin’/Like any artist with my craft, I work hard/I thought you would understand but you was focused on the car,” sings Bellinger.

The insults continue:

“Your only talent is mimicking anyone that’s talented/Released a couple singles to ya fans you was red hot

Surely had a change of heart the day after ya album dropped/Stole a vibe from Trey Songz/Took a flow of from K. Dot/Kinda sound like Fetty Wap/Damnit Tory when will it stop?” sings Bellinger.

Sample my music, mimic my sound, copy my style… But when it comes to my brand, find your own. @torylanez pic.twitter.com/07xN4IuXcq — Eric Bellinger (@EricBellinger) June 24, 2017

Stream “Yikes” below.

