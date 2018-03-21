Eric Bellinger’s New Single “Ain’t Ya Ex” Lets His Guests Mila J and Tink Know The Deal

Eric Bellinger’s time is now. The Compton, California native has been in the game for quite some time now. His writing credits in the R&B scene can be traced back to 2012’s “Looking 4 Myself” by Usher. Yet, in the world of song writing, one can be a ghostwriter for many years prior to their credited debut. With three albums, a couple of EPs and a slew of mixtapes, Bellinger has made that jump from songwriter to song singer seamlessly and with flair. His most recent single “G.O.A.T. 2.0″ warmed his fans up for his latest offering “Ain’t Ya Ex” featuring starlets Mila J and Tink.

Slick talk by Bellinger and sexy sayings by the ladies can be found on the track that has a throwback R&B feel that settles somewhere around that early Bad Boy Records R&B wave. The vocals are there, the messaging of being that new love that you need is there and the sassy sweetness of Mila and Tink add the perfect mix for the track that begs for the video to be released fast!

Get into the flow of the trio and be on the look out for Bellinger’s new album, Eazy Call, which drops on April 6th. Oh, follow him on IG ( @ericbellinger) as he has a lot of fun with his fans, friends and family.