Fabolous Cuffed For Reported Domestic Violence Incident

Englewood, New Jersey police officials were called to the home of rapper Fabolous and businesswoman Emily B for an alleged domestic violence incident on March 28. TMZ reports the longtime couple allegedly engaged in a dispute when Fabolous reportedly hit Emily B (born Emily Bustamante), prompting her to call 911.

While details are still forthcoming, the site states Fabolous (born John Jackson) was given a court appearance date and a citation. He was not held in jail or on bail following the detainment. The pair has been together for years and produced two children (10 and 2 years old) through their union.

A couple of years ago, the New York natives parted ways for a brief time but ultimately reunited. While the mechanics of their relationship remained under wraps, when Emily B was a part of Love And Hip Hop: New York’s cast, Fabolous shared his unfiltered thoughts with Angie Martinez.

“It’s a few different things I don’t agree with the show,” he reportedly said. “Ownership is one of them. There’s no ownership on her side and she’s kind of like a piece of somebody else’s show and I’m not with that. I put too many years of me working in this industry for me to be a piece of somebody else’s thing.”