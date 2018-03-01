Shonda Rhimes has done it again!

ABC recently aired its crossover episode of Rhimes’ hit television series, How To Get Away With Murder and Scandal, and Twitter can barely contain themselves!

In celebration of Scandal’s final season, Rhimes did the unthinkable, and wrote an episode starring our two favorites protagonists, Olivia Pope (played by Kerry Washington) and Annalise Keating (played by Viola Davis).

[Spoiler alert] In the episode, Olivia is in transition from the White House; Annalise is in the midst of getting her judicial reform class action to the Supreme Court. The duo eventually face off in a classroom setting. Pope was holding a lecture with a college class, when she was quizzing them about the day’s lesson. Of course no one could keep up with the fast-talking crisis manager, except for Keating that is. And things only got more interesting as the two-hour episode continued.

Following the episode’s airing, a number of fans hopped on Twitter to share their first thoughts. Many fans debated about who was the lesser of two evils.

Fans weren’t the only ones who felt the on-screen chemistry. Viola Davis previously said that working with Kerry Washington was electric. “I have to tell you, every time we touched on the show it was static electricity. Every single time it was black girl magic on steroids. I’m telling you,” Davis insisted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Jan. 2018. Washington echoed those sentiments on on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes, saying: “To be able to work with Shonda and Viola all at once, it’s really such a spectacular opportunity.”

Check out all the fan reactions here.

https://twitter.com/brotalklive/status/969421208319135744

Olivia calling Annalise a hot mess is #HowToGetAwayWithScandal pic.twitter.com/AsAuxefKbl — Pamela Pay O La (@BlackFranFine) March 2, 2018

https://twitter.com/LanaKane_/status/969393525912756224

Millie thinking she’s can win against Olivia. Hahaha. #howtogetawaywithscandal — Isela Sanchez (@iselas25) March 2, 2018

I tell you the moment Olivia grabs her purse up, makes eye contact, and bobs her head to the side…..IT’S HANDLED #HowToGetAwayWithScandal — Jessica Holland (@AkaUrHighness) March 2, 2018

All this bad ass blackness! #HowToGetAwayWithScandal — Sir Court (@YB_2) March 2, 2018