Fetty Wap joins a laundry list of rappers that do good deeds for their communities. The New Jersey native recently visited his hometown of Paterson and made a pit stop at Price Rite supermarket to surprise families with gift cards for their groceries.

The “Trap Queen” rapper reportedly showed up at Center City Mall on Tuesday (Mar. 27) to organize the giveaway, NewJersey.com reports. Fetty, who grew up utilizing food stamps, knows what it means to struggle.

“Coming from not having anything to being able to do a lot more than what I did growing up to be able to live a different lifestyle, it kind of really empowered me to help as many people as I could,” he said.

Marie Sweeney-Tevis, the director of marketing and community at Inserra Supermarkets, which is Price Rite’s parent company, said how thrilled she was. “Anything I can do to help especially with my hometown I’m going to always be there,” Fetty added. However, he’s no stranger to lending out a helping hand to his community. According to Page Six, he’s donated turkeys to families in need for Thanksgiving since 2015.