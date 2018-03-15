On Thursday afternoon (Mar. 15) a bridge that was erected to guide pedestrians safely across a seven-lane highway collapsed and claimed the lives of an undisclosed number of people, ABC News reports. The incident occurred on Florida International University’s campus (Miami, Fla.) where emergency officials swiftly responded to rescue those trapped below. The news site also states “five to six vehicles” were destroyed in the aftermath.

Dubbed the “UniversityCity Bridge,” the creation was set into place by “using an ‘accelerated bridge construction method,'” CBS News cites. It opened up to the public less than a week ago, located on 8th Street and 109th Avenue.

In a statement issued by FIU, officials state a rescue mission is underway while information still pours in. “At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information. We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene.”

“[The bridge] opened just less than a week ago. 174 feet at its main span, 950 tons. We also learned from a press release that was sent out by the university when the bridge opened that it was built using an ‘accelerated bridge construction method,’” @BojorquezCBS reports pic.twitter.com/H0pj6QjvCa — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 15, 2018

The company partly responsible for the bridge, Munilla Construction Management, expressed their condolences on Facebook, adding “MCM is a family business and we are all devastated and doing everything we can to assist.”

Details are still forthcoming.