A Florida man is being accused of letting his 19-year-old girlfriend fatally endure diabetic shock in December while he left the house to reportedly sell drugs. Yeshua Ramirez was arrested and jailed in Osceola County Jail on Feb. 15, The Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fabiola Cosme Feliciano was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 2 years old. Her family moved from Puerto Rico to Central Florida when she was 7 so that she could receive treatment at Nemours Children’s Hospital.

Osceola County Sheriff Maj. Jacob Ruiz said Ramirez often left her with no car, and her conditioned worsened to a point where she couldn’t call anyone for help. Feliciano was left alone for three to four hours, according to the arrest affidavit.

“He had knowledge of her deteriorating condition,” Ruiz said. “Her life depended on [getting care] and he did nothing about it.”

Ramirez was jailed on charges of manslaughter but was later re-arrested and charged for a drive-by shooting, which left one person injured the day before Feliciano’s death. Ultimately, Ruiz believes this incident could’ve been prevented. “At a certain point I think we as citizens have to help one another,” he said. “No one expects you to put yourself in danger or make yourself uncomfortable, but when someone has the capability to get help or call for assistance, they have to do it. You have the ability and capability to save someone’s life and you do nothing?”

The victim’s mother, Lilly Feliciano echoes these sentiments. “I just cannot understand why someone left my baby like that,” she said. “That was cruel. No one deserves that. It’s like a nightmare and we have to wake up every day and realize it’s real.”

Ramirez is reportedly being held without bond.