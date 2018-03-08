Jacksonville middle school teacher David Swinyar received a 10-day suspension without pay for allegedly telling his students they “should not be dating all these different African-American boys because they’re not worth it.” Swinyar also used the N-Word “in conversation with students” or when referring to a student, according to a local news station reporter.

Along with the racially motivated comments, Swinyar is accused of calling students “idiots,” adding “You are in my class because you failed the FSA,” a standardized test given out yearly in Florida schools.

In a letter that went out to parents notifying them of the investigation, the school board assures proper protocol in the investigation was taken. In addition to the 10-day suspension without pay, a letter of reprimand will be placed in the teacher’s personnel file.

DCPS approved last night recommended 10 day suspension of local teacher without pay for… pic.twitter.com/igt3Wd4gI0 — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) March 7, 2018

“We take this very seriously and are committed to ensuring that we strongly enforce the code of ethics for all our educators,” the letter reads. “The type of behavior demonstrated by the teacher is unacceptable and will not be tolerated because it does not reflect the positive learning environment we are committed to building at Kernan Middle School.”

The Florida Times-Union reports this is Swinyar’s first disciplinary incident. His attorney said he denies making the comments and is preparing to appeal the board’s decision.