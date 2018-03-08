While the rest of the country prepares for Daylight Saving Time on March 11th, Florida is willing to stay there all year round. Lawmakers in the “sunshine state” have signed a bill refusing to bump up their clocks for the extra hour.

CNN reports Thursday (Mar. 8) the “Sunshine Protection Act” is headed to Fla. Gov. Rick Scott’s desk after it took Senate less than a minute to vote on Tuesday (Mar. 6) in favor of the act with a vote of 33-2. If he decides to sign it, the act would head to Congress to allow federal law to uphold the change.

If approved, this Sunday will be the last time Floridians will ever adjust their clocks again. Currently, Hawaii and Arizona are two places exempt from the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

Daylight Saving Time was observed during World War II but was not practiced country-wide at the war’s end. In 1966, Congress agreed on the passing of the Uniform Time Act which formalized the start and end dates for daylight saving time.

“Springing forward” actually does have some benefits as daylight increases energy savings and decreases the number of crime, as well as traffic accidents and fatalities.

