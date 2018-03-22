Future Debuts New Music In ‘Superfly’ Teaser

New music from Future is on the way. After recently previewing upcoming music featuring his What a Time to Be Alive collaborator Drake, the rapper shared the teaser trailer for the Director X-helmed Superfly remake early Thursday morning (March 22), which is set to feature new Future jams.

“Check out the @SuperflyMovie trailer featuring my new music… Catch #SUPERFLY in theaters this summer,” he wrote on Twitter. Throughout the short trailer, Future can be heard crooning, “You can walk on minks, baby” over a synth-laden trap beat.

Future has joined the remake of the 1972 classic Superfly to curate the soundtrack, which will likely include the song heard in the trailer. The new trailer features appearances from Big Boi, Rick Ross, Zaytoven, The Wire’s Michael K. Williams and more. Future will co-produce the film alongside Joel Silver (The Nice Guys, Sherlock Holmes). Grown-ish’s Trevor Jackson stars as Youngblood Priest, Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton, The Chi) will star as Eddie.

View the trailer for Superfly below.

Check out the @SuperflyMovie trailer featuring my new music 🔥🔥🔥 Catch #SUPERFLY in theaters this summer. pic.twitter.com/v3UQL6It6q — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) March 22, 2018

This story was originally published on Billboard.