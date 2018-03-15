In what seems to be either a hung-over daze or a flashback hallucination — or maybe more accurately, a combination of both — G-Eazy hits a party from seemingly every decade in the visual for “Sober,” his collaboration with Charlie Puth.

The video opens with a bloodied G waking up in a pile of trash, before stumbling into a sepia-toned speakeasy, lamenting on hungover days and drunk nights as he raps, “I might regret this when tomorrow comes, but them drunk nights are more fun than sober ones.”

As the night (maybe nights) continues, the rapper seduces a ’50s housewife in a steamy kitchen scene, and lets down his usually very slick hair for an acid-induced trip at a ’60s house party. The altered aesthetics and decade-dancing carries on as he plays a mobster-inspired pool player, and a ’90s rave kid who gets in trouble at a club, runs from the cops, and eventually lands himself in a pile of trash — finishing the cyclical time-play piece.

As for Puth, he remains largely out of the video’s shenanigans, only appearing for a few seconds as he sings the chorus from atop a roof.

The song originally dropped in December, and quickly climbed to No. 32 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. The cut is the third single off the rapper’s latest album The Beautiful & Damned, which debuted at the No.1 spot on Top R&B / Hip Hop albums chart when it came out in December. Currently, G-Eazy is in the final week of the album’s corresponding tour, which is set to wrap at Radio City Music Hall on March 20.

This story was first posted to Billboard.