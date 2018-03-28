Gina Rodriguez To Star As ‘Carmen Sandiego’ In Netflix Live-Action

Broderbund’s Carmen Sandiego will be brought to life by Jane the Virgin star, Gina Rodriguez. Initially a video game, the villainous Carmen Sandiego was brought to comic books in 1996 with DC Comics, now it will be an animated series.

The feature film, acquired by Netflix, is set for release in 2019. Carmen Sandiego is a game franchise where the player tracks Sandiego, arch nemesis of ACME Detective Agency, as she steals national treasures. Rodriguez will be voicing Carmen Sandiego and producing the series through her production company I Can and I Will alongside Kevin Misher and Caroline Fraser, according to Deadline.

As Carmen Sandiego was initially an edutainment game, it’s now owned by the learning publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt of which Caroline Fraser (co-producer) is the head. Deadline reports that HMH will be releasing a line of books in tandem with the release of Carmen Sandiego.

While the production team is ready to go, they’ve yet to find a writer or director for the project. Rodriguez will be busy for the remainder of the year as she’ll also be producing Someone Great for Netflix and starring in Sony’s Miss Bala, releasing on January 25, 2019.

Rodriguez, who won a Golden Globe for her role in Jane the Virgin, is also a feature star in the fantasy film Annihilation working alongside the likes of Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman.