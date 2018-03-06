A toast of the literary world, Colombia’s native son Gabriel García Márquez is honored with Google’s latest doodle, Tuesday (Mar. 6). Gabo, as he was affectionately known, would have turned 91 today, and is considered one of the greatest writers of the Spanish language. He is credited for excelling in the world of magical realism, which is eloquently brought to life in his landmark 1967 novel, One Hundred Years Of Solitude.

Márquez was born on March 6, 1927, in Aracataca in Colombia. For the better part of his adolescence, Gabo grew up with his grandparents, whose home serves as the setting for his critically-acclaimed One Hundred Years of Solitude, a muli-generational story of the Buendía family. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1982.

According to reports, between the ’50s and ’60s, he worked in Bogotá, Colombia and then in New York City for Prensa Latina, the news service established by the Fidel Castro regime. Considered an indispensable component of the Spanish language literary canon, Márquez works continue to impact writers and literature lovers all around.