This week’s episode of Atlanta was full of club-worthy jams for the crew to floss out on but with Robbin Season in full effect, it’s clearly not happening.

The episode titled, “Money Bag Shawty” were what Cash Money dreams were made of. With Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) finally getting some “real” cash for his second single, Earn (Donald Glover) decides to reap the benefits of the his manager duties. There’s poignant odes to the culture, like the infamous video of a parent in shock over Vince Staples’ “Norf Norf” and the return of Chance The Rapper Clark County (RJ Walker).

But in between, there’s jams from 2 Chainz (“MFN right”) and Gucci Mane (“I Get The Bag”) to keep Earn motivated to spend a pesky $100 bill. After failed attempts at a dine-in theater and hookah lounge, Earn along with the very patient Van (Zazie Bates) takes the crew to the strip club where tunes like 6LACK’s “Prblms” remind him that stuntin’ isn’t always as pretty as it looks.

Earn continues to collect lessons and L’s, like losing a race in front of a strip club to Michael Vick.

Take your mind off the painfully hilarious L’s with our ongoing playlist and rundown of tracks from Robbin Season below.

1. 2 Chainz feat. Lil Wayne, “Mfn Right”

CREDIT: Genius

2. Czech One, “King Krule”

CREDIT: Genius

3. Berhana, “Grey Luh”

CREDIT: YouTube

4. Gucci Mane feat. Migos, “I Get The Bag” ‘

5. Miguel Fresco, “Above Ground”

6. 6LACK, “Prblms”

CREDIT: Wikipedia

7. Eric Caissy, “Highway Patrol”

CREDIT: Getty Images

8. SahBabii feat. T3, “Marsupial Superstars”

CREDIT: YouTube

READ: Jeezy, Flying Lotus & More Artists Heard On ‘Atlanta’s’ ‘Sportin’ Waves’ Episode