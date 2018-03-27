Gucci Mane reportedly offered Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan $1 million to drop a mixtape together. La Flare hoped by him intervening between the two, they would squash the beef and come together again.

On Monday (Mar. 26), the “Lemonade” rapper tweeted “I got a million cash for @RichHomieQuan and @youngthug to do one mixtape at the brand new #PolarBearStudios 12songs from scratch! #NoCap brrr!!!”

A million dollars for a 12-song project together sounds like light work for the Atlanta rappers, however, given their murky past, a reconciliation mixtape doesn’t seem to be in the cards. Thugger, who vowed to take a year off from music to learn sign language for his deaf brother, showed minimal interest via his response.

“U no I’m the ni**a got u together wen u came home kid. . .I’m strait 4life,” the 26-year-old rapper tweeted. Rich Homie Quan has yet to respond to Gucci directly and has been busy working on his own music. He recently dropped his debut project Rich As In Spirit.

The pair first came out together as a part of Rich Gang and created their 2014 hit “Lifestyle” before the bond was broken. In 2016, Thugger dissed Quan at a concert.

