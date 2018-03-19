Halsey is fresh off a performance down at the Jersey shore with G-Eazy, but her schedule doesn’t allow for much rest. The singer is working on new material as she tours the country with the Bay Area star.

On her latest release, Halsey tapped Big Sean and Stefflon Don for a revamped version of her previously released single “Alone.” The Detroit spitta adds on a new verse while the U.K. upstart brings her dancehall vibes to the song.

“Said he tried to phone me, but I never have time/He said that I never listen, but I don’t even try/I got a new place in Cali, but I’m gone every night/So I fill it with strangers so they keep on the lights,” sings Halsey on the track’s opening verse.

Listen to “Alone” below.