If you don’t know your “love language,” the songs played on last week’s episode of Atlanta might help you find it.

The very blurred lines of Van (Zazie Beete) and Earn’s (Donald Glover) relationship continued to smudge when they take a trip out of town for Oktoberfest. While Van was hoping to share her German heritage with Earn, the obviously depressed soul simply wasn’t interested in trying to care, let alone sport a pair of haferlschuh.

The two tap various love languages while enjoying pints of beer and dodging implicit bias. Physical Touch by way of Slime’s “At Sea Again,” comes into play in the episode’s intimate opener, with Acts of Service dragging itself with German folk tunes by Anselm Kreuzer and Markus Segschneider. Dua Lipa’s “New Rules” reminded us that Van may never get the third love language (Words of Affirmation) when the two find themselves at a crossroads, with a ping pong game holding the fate of the their situationship relationship.

Receiving Gifts and Quality Time are the final languages the two dream of. Harry Belafonte’s Swahili love song “My Angel” with the late Miriam Makeba lays this down perfectly with the two understanding the love they have for each other is strong, but not worth the pricy emotional bags it carries. Keeping true to the Robbin Season theme, Van loses her phone as part of a traditional prank but also, her partner in crime.

Check out the tunes on our Atlanta playlist below.

Slime feat. Selah Sue, “At Sea Again”

CREDIT: Stereogum

Anselm Kreuzer feat. Markus Segschneider, “Sway Waltz”

CREDIT: Getty Images

Anselm Kreuzer feat. Markus Segschneider, “Bavarian Polka”

CREDIT: Getty Images

Dua Lipa, “New Rules”

CREDIT: Genius

Kendrick Lamar feat. ZACARI, “LOVE”

CREDIT: Genius

Harry Belafonte feat. Miriam Makeba, “My Angel (Malaika)”

CREDIT: Wikipedia

READ: Gucci Mane, 6LACK & More Artists Heard On ‘Atlanta’s’ “Money Bag Shawty” Episode