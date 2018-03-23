The HBCU Museum is now open to the public in Washington, DC. As the first of its kind, the museum will dedicate itself to filling in the spaces of black college history .

There are 102 HBCUs across 19 states, some boasting campus museums. Outside of the necessity due to institutional segregation or the barring of blacks at white institutes, the history is spotty. The museum’s mission statement finds its purpose in the intent to “highlight the accomplishments of not only HBCUs but some of their most accomplished graduates,” intending to fill those gaps.

Amongst the celebrants are the likes of Michael Jackson, Erykah Badu, Spike Lee, and Common. The museum has its own Instagram page where it shares former HBCU attendees and significant moments in history. Forte is also accepting memorabilia from members of the community.

The museum opened its doors March 9, but founder and executive director Terrence Forte plans to move to a larger location.

According to Business Journal, Forte is looking to open a larger location (4,000 to 5,000 square feet) in DC and a second location for his family-owned and family funded venture to a 6,000-square-foot space in Atlanta.

Admittance is currently $10 and the museum is open 7 days a week. The museum is important, Forte asserts. “Not just for the people attending them but for culture in general.”