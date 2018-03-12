The fashion world was rocked by the passing of Hubert de Givenchy, who died at the age of 91 this past Saturday (Mar. 10). The designer was the founder of the luxury brand Givenchy, which is responsible for iconic looks worn by Hollywood royalty, such as Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor.

Additionally, the Parisian fashion house has been a staple in the hip-hop community for many years. If artists such as JAY-Z, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West aren’t name-dropping Givenchy, they’re wearing looks from his highly-lauded line.

You may not realize it, but the iconic designer has been worn everywhere from sold-out hip-hop tours to the BET Awards to the Grammys. While he may no longer be here, the iconic looks and eye-popping creativity of Hubert de Givenchy will live on forever.

Check out some of hip-hop’s best Givenchy fits through the years.