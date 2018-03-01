Making their late-night TV debut, the breathtakingly beautiful Afro-Cuban sisters of Ibeyi performed the politically-charged anthem, “Deathless,” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on night Feb. 28. The twins were accompanied by the Harlem Gospel Choir and Isaiah Barr of Onyx Collective.

“Deathless” was inspired by an experience Lisa-Kaindé Díaz had when she was racially profiled by the police. She wrote the song as a socially-conscious statement everyone can learn from. “I was wrote Deathless as an anthem for everybody, for every minority,” Lisa-Kaindé said in a statement. “For everybody that feels that they are nothing, that feels small, that feels not cared about and I want them to listen to our song and for three minutes feel large, powerful, deathless.”

The song is perfectly befitting for the end of Black History Month, and is serves as a reminder of the continued fight people of color are summoned to on a daily basis. The track is a single off their sophomore effort, Ash.

According to an interview with BBC, the incident happened while Lisa was 16-years-old on her way to piano lessons in Paris on the metro when a police officer stopped her and asked if she took any controlled substances like alcohol and drugs. “It was clearly racist,” she said of the event. “The only reason they stopped me was the fact that I had an afro. They thought, ‘Oh, for sure, she’s selling crack.'”

Watch the goosebump-worthy performance above. See tour dates below:

Central America

4-20-2018 – MEXICO, El Plaza Condesa



Europe

3-01-2018 – BRUXELLES (BE), Ancienne Belgique // SOLD OUT

3-02-2018 – LUXEMBOURG (LU), Den Atelier

3-06-2018 – CENON (FR), Le Rocher de Palmer

3-07-2018 – TOULOUSE (FR), Le Bikini

3-09-2018 – AGEN (FR), Le Florida

3-10-2018 – PERPIGNAN (FR), El Médiator

3-11-2018 – MONTPELLIER (FR), Rockstore

3-13-2018 – DIJON (FR), La Vapeur

3-15-2018 – ANGERS (FR), Le Chabada

3-16-2018 – SAINT-MALO (FR), La Nouvelle Vague

3-17-2018 – RENNES (FR), L’Étage

3-20-2018 – NANCY (FR), L’Autre Canal

3-21-2018 – MUNICH (DE), Kammerspiel

3-23-2018 – ZURICH (CH), M4Music Festival

3-24-2018 – ANNEMASSE (FR), Château Rouge

3-25-2018 – GRENOBLE (FR), La Belle Électrique

3-27-2018 – BOURGES (FR), Printemps de Bourges – Palais d’Auron

3-25-2018 – LJUBLJANA (SVK), Druga Godba Festival

6-01-2018 – BARCELONA (ES), Primavera Sound

6-02-2018 – PARIS (FR), We Love Green

6-15-2018 – MANNHEIM (DE), Maifeld Derby

6-30-2018 – CLERMONT-FERRAND (FR), Europavox

7-06-2018 – LIÈGE (BE), Ardentes Festival

9-21-2018 – HAMBURG (DE), Reeperbahn Festival

10-16-2018 – PARIS (FR), L’Olympia

US

4-13-2018 – SAN FRANCISCO (US) The Fillmore

4-15-2018 – INDIO (US), Coachella Festival

4-16-2018 – SOLANA BEACH, Belly Up

4-18-2018 – AUSTIN (US), The Mohawk

4-22-2018 – INDIO (US), Coachella