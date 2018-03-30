The Trump administration reportedly opts to not prevent the detainment of undocumented pregnant immigrant women in detention centers, CNN states. The proposed change by the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was sent to Congress on Thursday (Mar. 29).

According to a top official within ICE, Phillip Miller, since December 506 pregnant women have been detained, and 35 since March 20 of this year. The exact number of how many more pregnant women are going to be held in detention centers remain uncertain, but immigrants who illegally cross the border are subjected to face detention time by default.

Unlike the Obama administration that allowed undocumented pregnant women to be freed from ICE detention depending on the circumstances, current lawmakers aren’t onboard with helping the pregnant immigrant population.

Still, advocates are fighting for these women’s rights calling the new mandate “an attack on women and children,” said Michelle Brané, director of the Migrant Rights and Justice Program at Women’s Refugee Commission.

“The Women’s Refugee Commission has long documented the dangerous and unhealthy detention conditions that are especially dangerous and inappropriate for pregnant women,” Brané continued in a statement. “Many women are pregnant as a result of rape and violence that they experienced either on the journey to the U.S. or that may be part of an asylum claim. Detention is especially traumatic for pregnant women and even more so for victims of rape and gender-based violence.”