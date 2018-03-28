Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents now have to scour New York City and possibly the east coast to look for a prisoner who bolted from their custody and hopped into a taxi.

According to the New York Daily News, the unidentified ICE deportee was able to evade custody Tuesday (March 27) while at JFK International Airport. The man described as a “violent deportee” slipped away from agents at 8:30PM at Gate B23 Terminal 4.

The prisoner’s handcuffs were removed while the agents took him through X-Ray screening. After the screening, they were about to escort him onto the plane, but the prisoner fled.

Port Authority officers were notified about the escape 45 minutes after it occurred. Video surveillance shows the man leaving JFK in a cab. There’s no word on where the prisoner is now or if ICE have come closer to catching him.

Due to Trump’s hateful rhetoric around minorities in this country, many have assumed more people have been deported under his administration than Obama’s. According to reports, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement show there wasn’t an overall increase in deportation during the 2017 fiscal year (which included about four months of the Obama administration)

However, Trump’s executive orders were made clear and have been carried about by acting ICE Director Thomas Homan who on Dec. 5 said “If you’re in this country illegally, we’re looking for you and we’re going to look to apprehend you.”