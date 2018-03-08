Eminem, G-Eazy, Kehlani, and N.E.R.D. have been added to the already stacked list of performers at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards this Sunday (Mar. 11). The ceremony already had a star-studded bill of musicians set to perform, including Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth, but the latest wave adds a little hip-hop and R&B to the mix.

Presenting the awards are another array of heavy hitters; Diddy, Bebe Rexha, Laverne Cox, Method Man, Halsey, and more. The iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the best music played over iHeart airwaves, with Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and DJ Khaled and more among the year’s nominees.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Forum in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT and truTV. Check out the full list of categories and nominees here.

Flood our comments with your Lemon Dance Challenge Videos! 🍋 We are excited to welcome N.E.R.D to the #iHeartAwards stage this SUNDAY at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TBS, TNT and truTV. @NERDarmy pic.twitter.com/h30qDFWn36 — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 8, 2018

This article was originally published on Billboard.