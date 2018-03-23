For the past several months, scrolling through Instagram has been a struggle and-a-half. Thanks to a new algorithm, the social media app has displayed posts you’re more likely to engage with in terms of the people you follow, showing them out of chronological order. It’s not legit, and it needed to quit.

However, our national nightmare is over.

Instagram announced Thursday (Mar. 22) that newer posts from those we follow will be displayed at the top of our feeds once more. Additionally, the app will no longer refresh to the top when users leave the page. I guess the amount of complaints proved to be effective, because it’s really like Christmas, y’all!

“With these changes, your feed will feel more fresh, and you won’t miss the moments you care about,” the company wrote in a blog post. “We’re testing a ‘New Posts’ button that lets you choose when you want to refresh, rather than it happening automatically. Tap the button and you’ll be taken to new posts at the top of feed—don’t tap, and you’ll stay where you are.”

The Facebook-owned company will make a few small tweaks to the app throughout the next few weeks. As we’ve learned with Snapchat’s recent facelift, significant changes to popular social media apps can come with consequences.

“When Snapchat decided to create two separate streams for regular people’s posts and those of celebrities and brands earlier this year, its users were outraged,” writes Fortune. “Pointed criticism (over Twitter) from reality star Kylie Jenner trimmed the value of parent company Snap by $1 billion, pretty much immediately.”