Issa Rae is working her platform on all angles. When she’s not making audiences laugh with HBO’s Insecure, or putting them on the edge of their seats with YouTube’s Giants, Rae is incredibly transparent about what it takes to break into the Hollywood industry. For wisdom on what it means to be a mogul, Rae took a sip with Diddy for her talk series A Sip.

An intimate gathering that started two years ago (October 2016), A Sip brings some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood and those affiliated with the business like Ava DuVernay, Michael B. Jordan, Kenya Barris, Barry Jenkins, Melina Matsoukas, Regina King and Lena Waithe to share with creatives in Los Angeles about their craft and what it takes to be successful.

“We want to bring creatives we admire to South L.A., Inglewood in particular,” Rae told Essence. “The setting is intimate and private and I believe allows for an honest and real conversation between myself and the guest. So many of our audience members are at a crossroads professionally and need/want to hear from someone who was once in their shoes.”

Diddy came to Inglewood Sunday afternoon (March 11) to “impart his billion dollar wisdom.” After the two sat down and poured drinks, Diddy raved about Rae and thanked her for showing black and brown people the infinite possibilities in Hollywood.

“In film and television, you know, there wasn’t enough people that looked like you to make us understand and believe that it was possible,” Diddy said to Rae in his Instastory.