Jadakiss may have been running around with Fabolous in the last few months promoting their joint album Friday On Elm Street, but it’s been three years since we’ve gotten a solo album from him. Since then, we’ve witnessed The LOX reunite for their Filthy America… It’s Beautiful album, and we still have no word on Jada’s follow-up to Top 5 Dead Or Alive. Nevertheless, the D-Block rhymer continues to drop off dank loosies until his next LP is ready.

Recently Jadakiss has been spending his time in the studio making new music with his So Raspy artist Nino Man. At the top of 2018, the Yonkers O.G. and Nino dropped off their first collab of the year titled “I Hate You.” After jumping on a few of Nino’s records within the last three months, the Yonkers wordsmith returns with their new joint “I Need You.”

Jada and Nino recruit Brooklyn rapper Flowboy Vegas go drop bars over a flawless instrumental produced by Grade A, which samples the refrain of Donna Summer’s “Last Dance.” The chorus has ‘Kiss trading bars back and forth with Nino in pure L-O-X form. While we patiently wait for Jadakiss’ next solo effort, listen to just how much he really needs the rap game in his new single “I Need You” below.