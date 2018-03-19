Jaden Smith is just trying to make the world a better place. The 19-year-old artist already launched his JUST Water company, and now he’s looking to create an environmentally-friendly denim collection. Smith is reportedly collaborating with G-Star RAW on a new line of sustainable denim wear.

The Dutch label and the SYRE rapper will reportedly be dropping the collection for the Fall/Winter 2018 season, according to Hypebeast.

As far as Smith’s latest venture into fashion, he’s giving all the credit to Pharrell. “I was first brought into G-Star by Pharrell, someone who I respect and admire,” he told Hypebeast.

He also told Teen Vogue that he felt the partnership would be a great learning experience about sustainable clothing. “After talking to Pharrell and G-Star, I realized we all feel the same urgency and a great opportunity at the same time to delve deeper into what a sustainable garment, denim or otherwise, should accomplish,” he told the publication. “I believe this collab is a great step that brings us closer to where we want to be.”

Pharrell previously worked with G-Star on a sustainable collection of his own called “Raw for the Planet” in Feb. 2018. The collection was part of the “Most Sustainable Jeans” launch. Smith explained his ambitions to continue that legacy and make a change on the environment and fashion. “What [G-Star] have been doing with sustainable innovation recently has been so inspiring, especially with the launch of their most sustainable jeans ever. They are at the forefront of denim sustainability, on top of the denim game,” he added. “G-Star is a great place for me to collaborate, learn, and make a positive impact on denim and fashion.”