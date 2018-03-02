This has been a good week. Atlanta’s season premiere was yesterday. We got that How to Get Away With Murder/Scandal cross episode that Kerry Washington and Viola Davis hinted at a few months ago. To top it off, Jaden Smith announced a North American tour.

The tour is following his 2017 debut album, SYRE, on which fans got to know who Jaden Smith really is. The album was reflective of Smith’s pensiveness, which we’ve only gotten to know tidbits of over the last few years. It was well-liked and traveled quickly to number 24 on Billboard 200 in December. The Vision Tour: A North American Journey promotional photo was posted to Twitter in Jaden Smith fashion, captioned: “Ask And You Shall Receive #EVERYTHING VISION.” The tour will start in San Diego on April 4 and close on May 10 in Atlanta. He’ll also make stops in Toronto in Vancouver. Apparently, the tour will also include Willow Smith.

Jaden recently said, in an interview, that he no longer has the support of big names in the music industry. He once rubbed elbows with Drake, West, and even worked on a song with Donald Glover. But he claims that they were cool with him being “the Lil Homie giving [them] free water and sh**.” Smith alleged that they weren’t cool with him sitting next to them on the charts.

So maybe there won’t be any guest appearances but Will Smith still loves him, so much so that he booked a videographer to recreate the “Icon” music video on Instagram.

Check out the tour dates on his post below.