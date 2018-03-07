Jamie Foxx Thinks Tiffany Haddish Is The ‘Queen Of Comedy’
Tiffany Haddish is making her mark in comedy and everyone is taking notice, including singer/actor Jamie Foxx. Posing in a picture alongside Haddish and Drake at a 2018 Oscar after party, Foxx called The Last Black Unicorn author “the new queen of comedy.”
Foxx might have a point. Haddish is everywhere. She snagged the spotlight in her breakout movie Girls Trip, released a memoir, and inked a deal with Groupon, Netflix, HBO and TBS. She’s on her way to starring in a new Tyler Perry film and is set to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards this June.
Every time Haddish is in front of the camera or on a stage, she is making people double over in tears. The 38-year-old knows how to tell a story, like when she met Beyonce, JAY-Z, or Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith. Even her hilarious stints at the Oscars stole the show.
Social media users, however, are divided over Foxx’s comments with some defending her, comparing her bigger-than-life personality with Cardi B, while others say she does too much.
But Haddish had some clapbacks of her own.
Regardless, it remains true. Haddish will have the last laugh on her way to deposit her TBS, HBO, Groupon and Netflix money. However you feel about Ms. Haddis, do you think Jamie Foxx is accurate? Is she the new queen of comedy? Sound off in the comments below.