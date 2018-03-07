Jamie Foxx Thinks Tiffany Haddish Is The ‘Queen Of Comedy’

Tiffany Haddish is making her mark in comedy and everyone is taking notice, including singer/actor Jamie Foxx. Posing in a picture alongside Haddish and Drake at a 2018 Oscar after party, Foxx called The Last Black Unicorn author “the new queen of comedy.”

Foxx might have a point. Haddish is everywhere. She snagged the spotlight in her breakout movie Girls Trip, released a memoir, and inked a deal with Groupon, Netflix, HBO and TBS. She’s on her way to starring in a new Tyler Perry film and is set to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards this June.

Every time Haddish is in front of the camera or on a stage, she is making people double over in tears. The 38-year-old knows how to tell a story, like when she met Beyonce, JAY-Z, or Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith. Even her hilarious stints at the Oscars stole the show.

Social media users, however, are divided over Foxx’s comments with some defending her, comparing her bigger-than-life personality with Cardi B, while others say she does too much.

The same things most of you love Cardi B for you’re criticizing Tiffany Haddish on. Hilarious yet not surprising. Y’all are so selective and fickle. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) March 6, 2018

Awwww, now Tiffany Haddish “doin too much” for folk now, huh. I hope she stays doin too much. She found her way doing it her way. — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) March 6, 2018

People worried about Tiffany Haddish’s behavior have never met Lena Dunham. — wilhëlm (@willtbh) March 6, 2018

But Haddish had some clapbacks of her own.

Wow I must have slept with your man you mad. — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 7, 2018

I am Tiffany Haddish always me. You should try it. Always be you its easier than being fake. Trust! You ever wonder why people are bitter? Because they been fake for so long. Also thank you for letting your 1200 followers know about me #Blessyourheart — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 7, 2018

Look I Just love you… used your digital data to talk about me Good or Bad cause at the end of the day its like you are introducing me to your 18,700 followers that may not have gotten the chance to even know me. So Thank you and keep up the Good work GOD Bless you — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 7, 2018

Regardless, it remains true. Haddish will have the last laugh on her way to deposit her TBS, HBO, Groupon and Netflix money. However you feel about Ms. Haddis, do you think Jamie Foxx is accurate? Is she the new queen of comedy? Sound off in the comments below.