Former Subway sandwich spokesman Jared Fogle is seeking release from a Colorado federal prison on the grounds his case was based on a illegal conspiracy charge, and according to Fogle it should be thrown out.

Fogle, 40, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography and traveling to have sex with minors in 2015.

According to Reuters, Fogle submitted a writ of habeas corpus to the federal court in Denver. The literal definition means “produce the body.” The legal term however allows for the detainee to stand before the court and determine if the imprisonment is lawful.

Fogle said his plea was not legal because it included “charge of conspiracy” which isn’t associated in the actual wording of the federal law concerning sexual misconduct with minors. Fogle alleges he wouldn’t have pled guilty and this violates his rights of due process under the U.S constitution.

The application names Fogle’s prison warden, the judge who sentenced him and Donald Trump as defendants. A federal magistrate however said Fogle’s habeas application was missing a few details, and has given him 30 days to resubmit the application that omits the judge who sentenced him and the president’s name.

Jared rose to fame as a weight loss guru after losing about 200 pounds while exercising and eating Subway sandwiches.