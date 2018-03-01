Jay-Z Dethrones Diddy On Forbes’ 2018 Wealthiest Hip-Hop List

Diddy has repeatedly held the crown for the wealthiest hip-hop act in 2017, but that reign has since ended as Forbes released its latest Hip-Hop Wealthiest Acts of 2018 list with a new mogul notching the no. 1 spot: JAY-Z.

This is JAY-Z’s first time topping the list. The mogul raked in $900 million in the past year, a huge bump from the $810 million he made the year prior that earned him the No. 2 spot on Forbes’ 2017 list. Hov’s net worth increase is due to his many business endeavors including his label Roc Nation, streaming service Tidal, ventures with spirits brands Armand de Brignac and D’Ussé, among others.

Hov’s friend and fellow rap mogul Diddy trails behind him with $825 million, just a $5 million increase from last year’s $820 million, thanks to his growing DeLeon Tequila brand, his partnership with beverage company Diago, Revolt TV, and his lucrative Ciroc vodka line. After all, JAY-Z and Diddy did up for the documentary Black Excellence A Short Film: What’s Better Than One Billionaire? Two. celebrating their success and black excellence.

Dr. Dre bows at no. 3, pulling $770 million in the last year and is expected to possibly take the crown for himself once Dre’s Apple stock vests this year. Drake and Eminem round out the bottom, tying at No. 5 with $100 million.

View the full list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Acts of 2018 here.

This story was originally published on Billboard.