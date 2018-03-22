JAY-Z has a penchant for social justice. At this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, Jay will premiere his new docuseries Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Reportedly, Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, are slated to speak after the program’s screening. The show is based on a book written by them named, Rest In Power: The Enduring Battle of Trayvon Martin. The production will span six installments.

“We want to make sure that we stand and support and we never forget [that] Trayvon serves as a beacon of light to the people out here, so you guys never have to go through the pain and hurt that these guys went through,” JAY-Z said at the 2018 Peace and Talk rally, Complex reports.

This isn’t his first stab at executive producing stories inside the criminal justice system. In 2017, he was involved with TIME: The Kalief Browder Story as its executive producer.

“We put people in office; we make the laws,” he said regarding the documentary, Rolling Stone reports. “These government officials? They work for us. They speak to us like we work for them, but we are the power. Three million people watched this the first week; we need it to be 20. We need everyone to be talking about this. That’s how this stops.”

Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story will screen on April 20 at New York City’s BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.