DMX faces up to five years in prison on tax evasion charges, and the 47-year-old rapper is now making a last-ditch effort to ask the judge for leniency with his sentencing. TMZ reports that ahead of the Yonkers rapper’s March 28 court date, X released a letter that diligently detailed what methods he plans to use to keep him on the right side of the law. The father of 15 also claims Jayson Williams granted him entrance into his faith-based rehabilitation treatment center, Rebound Institute.

Williams is a former NBA-star and ex-con who served five years in prison for reportedly shooting his limousine driver, 55-year-old Costas “Gus” Christofi. While charges of aggravated manslaughter were dropped, he served time for aggravated assault in 2010. He was also jailed on Rikers Island for a DUI and was released in 2012.

In 2017, the former athlete founded the center and made it his mission to help both active and retired athletes recover from addiction and substance abuse. According to X’s legal team, Williams said that he believes his program is exactly what he needs. According to the Rebound Institute’s website, the program claims to “bring a newfound sense of self” to the athletes they treat and also to their “daily routines that elevate their standard of living.”