After kicking off the season 2 premiere with Tay-K and Curtis Mayfield, the creators of Atlanta kept their eccentric blend of music going in this week’s episode.

Rightfully titled “Sportin’ Waves,” the music hit all sectors while characters take a few blows to their pride. There’s the commendable ode to the late Bankroll Fresh with the opener, “All There.” Seen on Jeezy’s Trap or Die 3 project, we get a gentle suggestion to check out Fresh’s discography courtesy of Paper Boi’s (Brian Tyree Henry) awkward promo script written by fake Apple Music heads.

Music industry tropes continue to be put on front street in the form of pop rapper Clark County (RJ Walker). The Yoo-Hoo spokesman channels his inner Bobby Shmurda and Desiigner by dancing on tables in front of the clearly disconnected industry heads.

There is absolutely nothing more cringeworthy than watching rappers perform on conference tables at record labels. Nothing. #AtlantaFX — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) March 9, 2018

Towards the end the episode, we’re welcomed to the smooth grooves of Flying Lotus by way of “Coronus, The Terminator” and reminded about the annoyance that is acoustic rap covers sang by white girls.

Check out the additions to our ongoing Atlanta playlist below.

Jeezy featuring Bankroll Fresh, “All There”

Christoper Williams, “I’m Dreaming”

Anya Marina “Whatever You Like, (Acoustic)” [Similar to Paper Boi Cover]

Ellis Taylor & Jeff Wells, “City By The Lake

Flying Lotus, “Coronus, The Terminator”

