It seems as though Jennifer Lopez might have skipped the 90th Academy Awards to make more than just an appearance at the Yankee Stadium. On Monday (Mar. 5), J. Lo and former Yankee Alex Rodriguez spent the day in her native Bronx as part of a bevy of people working hands on with Project Destined, a non profit organization dedicated to teaching urban youth financial literacy through leadership development, mentorship opportunities and real estate ownership.

“So today I spent the day in the Bronx at Yankee stadium with a very special group of people for a very impactful project called @projectdestined,” she captioned in the Instagram post below. “The project teaches financial literacy to children in neighborhoods like I grew up in… so people from Harvard business school teach and mentor these kids on how to buy and own real estate and by the end of the program they own a part of a building in their own community in which the profits they make go toward their college educations…it shows them they have a choice they don’t have to be a tenant…you can be an owner!!!”

CREDIT: Getty Images

Also sitting in on the panel with Lopez and A. Rod were Yankee legend Mariano Rivera, the president of Blackstone, the Bronx borough president and several other Who’s Whos.

She continued: “But it’s so much more than I could ever write here… it’s a game changer for anyone to be apart of this program! I am proud to be a part of it along with @arod (and if you look closely you will see a Supreme Court judge, Bronx Borough President, President of Blackstone, Yankee legend Mariano Rivera and so many more) here on a Sunday to be part of letting these kids know that anything is possible and sky is the limit!!!”

Here’s to putting your money where your mouth is and paying it forward.