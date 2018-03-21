Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd has spent the last two decades churning out award-winning hits from R&B/pop icons like 112, Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, to hip-hop luminaries like Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and Dr. Dre. Recently, he’s expanded his palette, penning for the likes of Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Juanes and J Balvin. With his international appeal on an all-time high, Boyd is finally combining his efforts to release one of his many “passion projects” he has in the stash.

Poo Bear’s debut album Poo Bear Presents… Bearthday Music will be his first bilingual compilation featuring a slew of the elite names in pop, Latin and urban music. Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Juanes, J Balvin, Anitta, Skrillex and more are each expected to contribute their golden touch for the seasoned hitmaker’s forthcoming LP. The album’s title goes deeper than Poo Bear’s usual greeting to everyone he meets. It’s more reflective of his natural way of life.

“‘Happy Birthday’ is a lifestyle, it’s become my brand,” Boyd told Billboard last year. “It started off as an ice breaker when meeting people and allowed me to be myself immediately. When you wake up every day, it’s like a new birthday, it’s a new chance to be great again and make great decisions.”

Last September, the “Despacito” collaborator celebrated his own birthday by releasing the first single “Will I See You” with Brazilian singer Anitta. Towards the end of November, he followed-up with “All We Can Do” featuring Juanes. However, Boyd is a lot more excited about his upcoming collaborations with the Biebz and J. Lo.

“It is such a blessing to have her be part of my album,” Poo Bear told People. “I met Jennifer a year and a half ago and we worked on a couple of songs together for her album. One track was originally going to be on her album, but she was really excited about it for mine, which was really cool and selfless of her. It is great to know that she is excited about my project.”

Poo Bear Presents… Bearthday Music drops this May. Listen to his most recent collaboration with Juanes below.