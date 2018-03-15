Jennifer Lopez Discusses Sexual Misconduct In Hollywood

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jennifer Lopez revealed she’s experienced a case of sexual misconduct like other women in Hollywood who have joined the ubiquitous #MeToo campaign.

The 48-year-old actress/singer detailed the time a director for one of her first movies proceeded to make a lewd request, which made her uncomfortable and second guess his intentions. She clarified her experience wasn’t as harmful as what other women have endured, stating, “I haven’t been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not.”

Amid the harassment, she also revealed it was hard for her to speak about the incident because it could mean her job would be in jeopardy. “I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’ It was one of my first movies,” she said. “But in my mind, I knew the behavior wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.’”

However, this isn’t the first time she’s talked about harassment in Hollywood. During the Golden Globes, she gave a powerful speech about sexual misconduct and equality for Puerto Rico.

“You know, today is the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, and a lot of the women, with #TimesUp, are standing up for equality, to be treated equally, and for sexual harassment,” she said. “I stand here in black doing the same from far away. It’s the same with here in Puerto Rico, we want to be treated equally.”

Lopez also opened up about her recent efforts to help P.R. after the major hurricane the country endured last fall. She donated $1 million to the island and helped to raise $35 million with a telethon she hosted with Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony.