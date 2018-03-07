Jennifer Lopez and her character Harlee Santos are back in action — but this time it’s not on Shades of Blue. Lopez is taking her Shades character over to fellow NBC show Will & Grace this week.

J. Lo will guest-star on the episode called “Sweatshop Annie & the Annoying Baby Shower.” The show, produced by Universal Television, originally debuted in 1998 and has won 16 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Lopez even appeared on the original incarnation of the show, back in 2004.

In a clip from Thursday’s episode, Lopez is filming a scene for Shades of Blue and interacts with Jack (Sean Hayes), who is playing a corpse on the show-within-the-show. The full episode airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.