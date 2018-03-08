Jeremih teased his “Forever I’m Ready” single on social media last year when he was recording with Ty Dolla $ign and Hitmaka. But last night (Mar. 7), the crooner released the official, full version of his H-Town sampled track.

“If there’s any doubt in your mind/You can count on me/I’ll never let you down/Lady, believe in me,” sings Jeremih on the winding ballad. While his project with the West Coast singer still doesn’t have a release date, Jeremih has also been busy working on a new solo release which we all should be hearing more of soon.

Earlier this month, Ty talked to Billboard about the status of his project. “It’s basically done. I think it’s mixed and everything. We’re just waiting on different clearances from some of the collaborations we did. It’s lit, I’m excited,” he told the magazine.

Listen to “Forever I’m Ready” below.