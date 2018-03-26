Jessie Reyez Asks Daniel Caesar To Join Her On “Figures, a Reprise”

Jessie Reyez couldn’t let her groovy “Figures” single go on by without a remix. The eclectic singer tapped Canada’s new pride and joy Daniel Caesar for a new rendition of her fan favorite.

“Wish that I could help myself, give myself to someone else/Stuck to you, you turn me to a fool/Worried ’bout my mental health, all the pain that I’ve done felt/Knocked me right off my own pedestal/I got a cup full of whiskey, 150 Reasons to leave, I just pray that you’ll miss me/Figures/I’m sick for your love, I just can’t get enough,” sings Daniel on the song’s second verse.

The original version is featured on Reyez’s 2017 debut EP Kiddo, which also contains her breakthrough records “Shutter Island” and “Gatekeeper.” Earlier this year, she debuted a new track, “Cotton Candy,” a sultry number about those missed encounters.

Along with the new version of “Figures,” you can watch Jessie’s mini VEVO Lift documentary below.