The Internet was abuzz last night (Mar. 12) after rumors about Big Sean’s alleged infidelity made the rounds. The Double or Nothing MC and his girlfriend, singer Jhene Aiko, took to Twitter to deny the rumors.

“Sorry, but nothing about you guy’s fan fiction stories are true… I still love you tho,” wrote the Trip musician early Tuesday morning (Mar. 13). She followed up with a tweet that read “The internet is a wild place it’s a whole other reality. Bless the internet. amen,” with an accompanying crying laughing emoji. Sean agreed with the sentiment by quote-tweeting his lady love with clapping emojis.

A news story alleged that Big Sean was quietly hooking up with former Pussycat Dolls front woman, Nicole Scherzinger, at an Oscars after-party. The site says while there were no cameras allowed inside the event, the two were seen getting cozy in the VIP section.

“[Jhene] was pissed, she confronted [Sean] about it and he didn’t really deny it,” they wrote of the couple’s alleged encounter after Aiko “found out” about Sean’s infidelity. Internet sleuths also fanned the flames by pointing out that Aiko unfollowed her beau of two years on Instagram, and several also noticed that he has been M.I.A. in recent pictures posted to her page (she has since followed him back on the social media platform).

As with most Internet he said-she said, social media was split and the jokes at both party’s expenses were flying. However, the couple’s head-on response to the rumors prove that you can’t always believe what you read.

