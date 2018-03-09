Joey Bada$$ & XXXTENTACION Tag Team “King’s Dead” Freestyle

Joey Bada$$ continues to show his musical growth as he debuts new flow after new flow. Most recently, he used a freestyle over Kendrick’s “King’s Dead” to swerve into a new uniquely tailored lane.

For this freebie, Joey joins forces with Broward County’s tremendously troubled talent, XXXTENTACION, to tag team an instrumental that first appeared on the K. Dot curated Black Panther soundtrack.

Joey raps, “It’s that youngest under 30 on the Forbes list / I be cashing out, I be cashing out / I moved my momma from the hood to a fortress,” Joey treats listeners to a more lighthearted, braggadocio style than they are used to hearing from him. But by following this with “you n****s worried ‘bout the crown, worried ‘bout the crown / F**k it. You can tell them clowns they can keep it.”

Together the two not only trade bars that are so tightly woven they rival an MMA submission hold, both XXXTENTACION and Joey force the beat to tap out during the record’s two-minute time span. X even pump fakes on the track as he goes over his trials and tribulations outside of music.

Listen to Joey Bada$$’s “King’s Dead” freestyle below.