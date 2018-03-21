The feud between Joyner Lucas and Logic is boiling over, separating business from personal. In a response to rumors of Logic’s divorce from wife Jessica Andrea, Lucas made light of the rapper’s relationship status, and followed Andrea on Instagram.

Fans pointed out Andrea unfollowed Logic on Instagram. TMZ reports although there aren’t any official court documents confirming the legitimacy of the split, the home they purchased together will hit the market. Logic conformed the reports in statement to fans Tuesday (Mar. 21).

“It’s very simple: it just didn’t work,” he said. “There is no anger involved. No fighting, no cheating, no nothing. We love each other and will continue to support each other for the rest of our lives… Be happy that we could peacefully end this chapter of our relationship, beginning a new one fill of love and happiness. There are no sides, there is just us. Two people who loved each other in marriage and will continue to love each for the rest of our lives.”

Joyner Lucas subtly mentioned Logic’ martial woes just a day earlier on Twitter while following Andrea on Instagram. The singer has however, deleted her account.

Her and bobby Valentino are really done? 😍 👀 — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 19, 2018

The “I’m Not Racist” rapper’s energy probably comes from the ongoing friction. It started when they united for Tech N9ne’s song “Sriracha,” in which Lucas says Logic gave a “wack verse.” Lucas also claims the “Everybody” rapper bit his idea for the Grammy-nominated suicide prevention song “1-800-273-8255.”

Logic’s newly released album Bobby Tarantino II features a song, “Yuck,” that aims for Lucas’ head. Logic doesn’t seem too fazed by the negativity. The album made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and he announced his Everybody Tour Friday (March 16).