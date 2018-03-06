Joyner Lucas Exudes Lyrical Precision On His “Look Alive (Remix)”
On the heels of his uptempo “Stranger Things” collaboration with Chris Brown, Joyner Lucas returned Monday (March 4), taking aim at his detractors on the brash “Look Alive (Remix).”
The Drake-assisted BlocBoy JB hit currently sits on No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Putting his own spin on some of the hottest records in hip-hop is nothing new for the Atlantic Records artist, with remixes of songs from Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Pump and more.
Many believe Lucas is continuing his long-standing beef with Logic on the “Look Alive (Remix),” on which he rhymes, “44 shots traumatize in front of 45 hit 44 more/ Carbon copies say you kamikazes/ That’s for everybody,” in reference to the Everybody artist’s latest single, “44 More.”
Joyner continues to exude lyrical excellence throughout the Tay Keith-produced track’s extended trio of verses: “This a lucid dream, this a out-of-body/ UFO flying while I’m riding shotty/ I’m a ninja, pull up on a Kawasaki/ 187 on the cops behind me/ This is Hiroshima, this is Nagasaki/ I’m Mahatma Gandhi in a Maserati,” the Eminem-inspired artist raps.
The Massachusetts native previously told Billboard he uses his rap compatriot’s beats to keep his mind sharp, “It keeps me on my toes. It’s like a lyrical exercise,” he said. “My goal when going over these beats is to do the opposite of what the song had done already. Showing this is what I would’ve done if this was my beat. Everybody has their own style. I’m not shooting anyone down.”
Give the “Look Alive (Remix)” a listen for yourself below.
This story was first posted to Billboard.