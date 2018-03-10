Things got awkward at the Newark Liberty International Airport Friday (Mar. 9) when Juelz Santana fled from Transportation Security Administration agents after they discovered a gun in his luggage.

NBC New York reports the incident happened around 6 p.m. when the rapper was going through a routine screening when the gun was found. TSA offers claim once the the Harlem native realized the gun was found, he left the airport, leaving all of his belongings behind. He was later seen getting into a taxi.

TSA regulations state weapon possessions often result in fines as high as $9,800. Most incidents don’t end in arrests, but they have happened in the past.

Reaction to the story has been fairly comical with fans leaving behind the running man emoji on the rapper’s social pages. 50 Cent also cracked a joke at the rapper’s expense on Instagram. Santana has been quiet about the incident.

See the reactions below.

good morning to everyone but especially the cab driver that picked up Juelz Santana — Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 10, 2018

You can barely bring mouthwash on a plane. How far did he think he was going to get? — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 10, 2018

was Juelz Santana’s gun what the plane’s been missing? — jamal (@inf) March 10, 2018

Juelz Santana packing his bag for the airport. pic.twitter.com/rbsb7ekmCT — Q’Challa (@Dqmoore) March 10, 2018

I ain't tryna see the slammer/

So if they search and find the hammer/

I’ma “dip set” like Juelz Santana… pic.twitter.com/tKKRHktaBY — 𝕓𝕣𝕠𝕜𝕖𝕝𝕪𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕖 (@nuffsaidNY) March 10, 2018

Juelz Santana running through the airport pic.twitter.com/cpgoJKr1qu — james ☄️ (@JamesMontanaa) March 10, 2018

Tsa: sir did you pack this bag yourself?

Juelz Santana: pic.twitter.com/EYh2GGbfBa — Speak Pro Aura (@ProAuraT) March 10, 2018