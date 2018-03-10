Juelz Santana Reportedly Flees From Newark Airport After TSA Discovers Gun
Things got awkward at the Newark Liberty International Airport Friday (Mar. 9) when Juelz Santana fled from Transportation Security Administration agents after they discovered a gun in his luggage.
NBC New York reports the incident happened around 6 p.m. when the rapper was going through a routine screening when the gun was found. TSA offers claim once the the Harlem native realized the gun was found, he left the airport, leaving all of his belongings behind. He was later seen getting into a taxi.
TSA regulations state weapon possessions often result in fines as high as $9,800. Most incidents don’t end in arrests, but they have happened in the past.
Reaction to the story has been fairly comical with fans leaving behind the running man emoji on the rapper’s social pages. 50 Cent also cracked a joke at the rapper’s expense on Instagram. Santana has been quiet about the incident.
See the reactions below.