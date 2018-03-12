Juelz Santana Reportedly Surrenders To Authorities

Juelz Santana, 36, reportedly turned himself in to the Newark, New Jersey authorities after an incident that occurred over the weekend.

According to the New York Daily News, Santana (born LaRon James), surrendered to the Port Authority Newark Airport police facility on Sunday (Mar. 11) at 1 a.m. In the heat of the discovery, the New York City native reportedly sprinted to a cab once TSA spotted a gun in his luggage.

Although James’ actions are still unknown, it could have been the result of either an unspecified warrant (which he was charged with along with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a dangerous substance) or the fact that the “There It Go” rapper was arrested at his Bergenfield, New Jersey studio in 2011 when police found marijuana and two loaded handguns.

Despite this legal situation, James’ recent musical rebirth will more than likely be put on hold. He recently appeared on Lil Wayne’s Dedication 6 Reloaded mixtape, and the rumors of a Dipset reunion album created a lot of hype around James’ resurgence.